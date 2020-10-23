How much different was the feel in certain areas like the chassis, turning, power delivery, and everything from of the bike from the ‘20 to the ‘21?

It’s pretty huge, in my opinion. The ‘20 was decent any time the track was smooth, but any time the track got choppy, I kind of got scared on it honestly. It would just do freak things. But the ’21, it’s pretty balanced, it doesn’t teeter totter in any way. Coming out of turns, the Hondas have had a tendency to have a wallow-y feel, where this one plants. Same thing with the front end. The Honda just wants to cut down really tight now which is awesome for supercross. Outdoors it’s a little different, so my riding style had to change a little bit on that. The way that I trust the front end for turning, it works really well. The power on that thing is unbelievable how torquey it is but how linear power it is. A lot of people would explain it as being very broad. Being a little guy, I don’t like a lot of power, and I don’t really want to shift a whole lot. So, the ‘21 really gelled with me.

Are you already testing supercross? Like, are you getting any time off or is it straight into grinding mode already?

No, I got some time off. [Laughs] I’m just simply waiting for my bike to be built and then that’s when I’ll head back out to California. I believe first week of November is when we’ll start supercross training. So, I’m just really excited to be on that because I’ve been kind of waiting. Ever since Salt Lake ended, I’ve been kind of waiting to get back on supercross.

Overall, your 2020 as whole was pretty solid. Doing well in supercross, and then a solid outdoor season, do you feel reflecting on it that you hit all the goals you wanted to accomplish or was there more you wanted to get done?

No, there was definitely more I wanted to get done. I mean, my goal is to lower my two-digit number every year and I did that this year, but it was only by like a few. So, I knew I could finish better than 20th overall in points for outdoors, but obviously like I said with four DNF’s and skipping two rounds, it’s kind of hard to make up for that. But no, I definitely accomplished a lot. I made my first supercross race. I pulled a third-place start, like I’ve always wanted to get a holeshot, but I pulled a third place start at Salt Lake in supercross. Outdoors, I had numerous fifth or sixth place starts. I’m getting better at qualifying. My speed is definitely there, it’s definitely not a lack of skill, I just need to get stronger. That’s the whole point of the off-season coming up, so we’ll be good.

I wanted to talk a little about the team too, FXR/Chaparral Honda. You obviously stayed on the team for the entire year and probably got a good look at everything Michael went through. How much to you think the team has learned or grown just in the one year they’ve had so far?

Well I asked Michael this question. I said, “Hey, would you do this again?” He was like, “The same way? No.” He wished he came in a little more prepared and with a little more knowledge because it’s one of those things where you don’t know how much there is to handle until you’re in it. So, we definitely learned a lot. I learned a lot. Michael learned a lot. For next year, it’s going to be pretty solid in my opinion.