Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Martin Davalos and Dakota Tedder Will Return to Team Tedder In 2021 and 2022 SX

October 23, 2020 9:05am | by:
Martin Davalos and Dakota Tedder Will Return to Team Tedder In 2021 and 2022 SX

Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing has announced its official roster for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Martin Davalos and Dakota Tedder.

Both Davalos and Tedder have signed two-year contracts that will see them on the team through the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The team press release states the duo will compete on 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition models.

Davalos, who pointed out of the 250SX Class, made the full-time jump to the premier class with the team for 2020. He won the 2020 450SX Rookie of the Year award after finishing 13th in 450SX points with 178 points. Davalos recorded five top-ten finishes and a season-best finish of fifth at the Atlanta Supercross.

Martin Davalos received the 2020 450SX Rookie of the Year award.
Martin Davalos received the 2020 450SX Rookie of the Year award. Align Media

After missing all of the 2019 and 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship due to a nagging wrist injury, Tedder has had a seventh—and hopefully final—surgery procedure done on his wrist. Team owner Matt Tedder said Dakota had the surgery 15 weeks ago and should be back in the saddle in about five weeks.

Tedder said in a recent video supercross posted on its YouTube channel that while he was injured last year, he took on the roll of team manager and worked to helping Davalos throughout the year. But if all goes to plan, Tedder will be back behind the gates in 2021. You can check out the full video below where Tedder talks about having Davalos as a teammate, his wrist injury that has kept him sidelined, how he got into motocross racing, and more. 

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
December 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now