Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing has announced its official roster for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Martin Davalos and Dakota Tedder.

Both Davalos and Tedder have signed two-year contracts that will see them on the team through the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The team press release states the duo will compete on 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition models.

Davalos, who pointed out of the 250SX Class, made the full-time jump to the premier class with the team for 2020. He won the 2020 450SX Rookie of the Year award after finishing 13th in 450SX points with 178 points. Davalos recorded five top-ten finishes and a season-best finish of fifth at the Atlanta Supercross.