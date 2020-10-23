Martin Davalos and Dakota Tedder Will Return to Team Tedder In 2021 and 2022 SX
Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing has announced its official roster for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Martin Davalos and Dakota Tedder.
Both Davalos and Tedder have signed two-year contracts that will see them on the team through the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The team press release states the duo will compete on 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition models.
Davalos, who pointed out of the 250SX Class, made the full-time jump to the premier class with the team for 2020. He won the 2020 450SX Rookie of the Year award after finishing 13th in 450SX points with 178 points. Davalos recorded five top-ten finishes and a season-best finish of fifth at the Atlanta Supercross.
After missing all of the 2019 and 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship due to a nagging wrist injury, Tedder has had a seventh—and hopefully final—surgery procedure done on his wrist. Team owner Matt Tedder said Dakota had the surgery 15 weeks ago and should be back in the saddle in about five weeks.
Tedder said in a recent video supercross posted on its YouTube channel that while he was injured last year, he took on the roll of team manager and worked to helping Davalos throughout the year. But if all goes to plan, Tedder will be back behind the gates in 2021. You can check out the full video below where Tedder talks about having Davalos as a teammate, his wrist injury that has kept him sidelined, how he got into motocross racing, and more.