Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
How to Watch: Ironman GNCC and MXGP of Lommel

How to Watch Ironman GNCC and MXGP of Lommel

October 23, 2020 1:00pm

The 12th round (of 13) of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will take place this weekend with the Ironman GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.

The 15th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the MXGP paddock takes on one final round at Lommel for the MXGP of Lommel, set for Sunday, October 25.

Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Lommel (Bel)

     Sunday, October 25
    Lommel
    Lommel BE Belgium
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      October 25 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      October 25 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      October 25 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      October 25 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      October 25 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      October 25 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 25 - 10:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 25 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States277
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia216
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States173
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States157
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States150
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States270
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States267
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States263
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States194
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand180
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States291
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States250
3Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States187
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States184
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States183
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States276
2Rachael Archer New Zealand248
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States196
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States154
FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia533
2Antonio Cairoli Italy478
3Jorge Prado Spain476
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland461
5Romain Febvre France421
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France623
2Jago Geerts Belgium551
3Maxime Renaux France457
4Jed Beaton Australia429
5Ben Watson United Kingdom417
Other Links

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

Live Timing

Ironman GNCC Race Center

Ironman GNCC Start Rows

Ironman GNCC Weekend Schedule 

General Info

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

MXGP of Lommel Race Center

MXGP of Lommel Timetable

MXGP of Lommel MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Lommel MX2 Entry List

Track Map

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

The 2020 Ironman GNCC track map.
The 2020 Ironman GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

Other Info

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Ironman Raceway
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Race Day Schedule

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Ironman GNCC Race Day Schedule

Sunday, October 25, 2020 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Main Image by Mitch Kendra.

