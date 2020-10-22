Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Garage: ProTaper Self-Engage Launch Assist

October 22, 2020 2:45pm

ProTaper's revolutionary Self-Engaged Launch Assist (SELA) solves a problem faced by all motocross racers, no matter their skill level: setting a start device alone is awkward at best and impossible at worst. With its patent-pending self-engaged twist dial, SELA can be easily set without any assistance, giving riders the freedom to practice starts and line up for races by themselves.

During a start, SELA makes it possible to temporarily compress the motorcycle's front suspension, reducing its tendency to wheelie under acceleration. This optimizes rear wheel traction, allowing the rider to be more aggressive with the throttle and launch down the start straight with greater control.

Its unique, modular design allows SELA to be installed on most full-size, late-model motocross bikes. A dual-hinged receiver ring makes for quick and convenient installation without removing the front wheel or fork.

