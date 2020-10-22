Lommel part two and Red Bull KTM strike back with their fifth double sweep of 2020 as their two 19-year-olds perform the business at round 14 of 18.

1. A Slip #1: Tim Gajser

Jorge Prado recorded a 2-1 for his third Grand Prix win of his rookie season in MXGP. The Spaniard fronted Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser—now ten times on the podium this year—and teammate Tony Cairoli in third place, who admitted the ‘ugly copy’ of himself at Lommel last Sunday was nowhere near his usual impeccable standards for sandy speed. The 35-year-old Sicilian hit another career milestone this week in a blustery Belgium by passing the 10,000-points mark in his career.

For all of Prado’s holeshot ‘heat’ and deft technique, the Grand Prix of Limburg could count as a meeting that Gajser lost just as much as the KTM man prevailed. The Slovenian crashed after hitting the front while leading the first moto and had to fight hard to regain control of the race. He then ran off the track and into an advertising board in the second affair and dropped out and away from a close KTM duel between Prado and Cairoli, with the younger of the two emerging as the winner.

Gajser was still able to finish runner-up with his 1-3 and even make a seven-point gain on Cairoli in the championship, pulling his advantage with the red plate to 55. Despite the positive outcome the world champion’s propensity for error is something that should give cause for concern in the Honda camp. MXGP has already been battered by injury in 2020 through the relentless scheduling. It’s hard to argue against Gajser’s current billing as the strongest rider in the class and the athlete ‘most likely’ to go all the way but for all his formidability #243 has ridden his luck so far with spills this season and the contest is winding down rapidly with just four GPs and eight motos to go in the next two weeks.