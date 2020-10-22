Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Axell Hodges to Race Ironman GNCC

October 22, 2020 12:15pm
Axell Hodges to Race Ironman GNCC

In a year that is already weird, the weirdness continues as Axell Hodges has announced he will race the 2020 Ironman GNCC this Sunday, October 25, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The event is known for its difficult track but fun, Halloween-inspired festivities—Hodges will surely bring his A game both on the course and in the pits.

The former amateur racer turned freestyle competitor will compete in the industry class aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki.

View this post on Instagram

Industry class coming in 🔥 @AxellHodges ⚔️

A post shared by GNCC Racing (@gncc_racing) on

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Main Image by Blake Keith / Vurb Moto

Read Now
December 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now