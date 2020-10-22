In the first Grand Prix of the triple header at Lommel, Gautier Paulin defied some of his detractors and delivered his first moto win in three seasons and first overall podium finish in over a year. The Monster Energy Yamaha racer and Team France talisman for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is one of the premier names in MXGP since joining the blue-ribbon category in 2012 and has ridden for Kawasaki, Honda, Husqvarna, and Yamaha factories. Doubts hang over his future for 2021 with rumors that his place ‘in blue’ will be taken by Glenn Coldenhoff but the 30-year-old could still remain on the YZ450FM. Paulin is seventh in MXGP at the time of writing (through round 14 of 18) but last Sunday he emotionally revealed that he’d been secretly dealing with several fractured vertebrae after a training crash during the COVID-19 lockdown. We asked for some of his time after the Grand Prix of Limburg on Wednesday.

Racer X: Three Grands Prix at Lommel means the fourth triple header of 2020…but is it the toughest because of the track?

Gautier Paulin: On the technical side it’s tough because with three in a row you cannot really change much or test much and you have to click-in really quickly. You might think the track will be exactly the same but the weather forecast and changes means it can be very different. Physically I am definitely getting better at absorbing the demands and organizing myself better for three-in-a-row. Here in Lommel it has been really tough even though it went well for me today. The results were not there [12th overall] because of some issues with the bike’s engine but the second moto was great and I was pushing back from a bad start. I could see other riders were struggling.

Last Sunday was your first win for a couple of years. It produced an emotional reaction that is unusual for you. What did that mean for your confidence and being able to show you can take the checkered flag again?

It was really emotional. When I train then I do it to be #1. It is what I believe and what I live for. When I commit then I do it with the best momentum, with my diet, sleeping, the family side. I do it all for the result. So, everything that has happened had been really frustrating. I did not want to mention that I had broken my back in May. Only the close people in my team knew it. Why? Because it was a really hard crash and I really knocked myself out. I woke up and wondered why we were not racing and asked if there was a virus happening or not: it was very weird. The championship was supposed to be starting again on the 6th of June and I wanted to work back from that crash strong and quickly. Having people asking “How are you? How are you doing?’” doesn’t help. It was a way to break from always justifying myself. So, I went into a zone of a lot of treatment and work and then I went to Latvia and broke my finger. It was hard to swallow. We had three races in a row there and I was already coming back from injury and had pain everywhere. I was good in Faenza but crashed there and hurt my back again, so Faenza ‘2’ and ‘3’ was really tough. Having a problem in the first race of a triple header makes the second and third races hard to manage. Finally, I was good in Mantova: top three in the lap-times and second but the final result wasn’t there. So, coming to Lommel and winning a moto and finishing second overall I felt it was time to tell all the team and everybody what had been going on. It had been a weight for me. I was really happy because it had felt like a long way back, and when you are behind the gate then you are there to race, not to show excuses. If you want to make excuses then stay home. You need to be straight with yourself and look forward.