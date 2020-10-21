Racer X Films: 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Intro
Kris Keefer and Kenny Day grind out laps at Glen Helen to break in the all new 2021 KTM 350 SX-F. Still a popular choice among riders of all skill levels, the KTM 350 has taken a few more steps in 2021 to increase comfort and create a smoother engine character.
Hear what Keefer believes are the positives from the changes made by KTM as well as Kenny Day discuss the differences between his usual 450 selection to this 350 model and the 250 bike he tested a month ago.
*Photos by Dallas Dunn.
2021 KTM 350 SX-F
Kenny Day in Action
About Arma
Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.
Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.