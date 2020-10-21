Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Intro

October 21, 2020 4:05pm | by: &

Kris Keefer and Kenny Day grind out laps at Glen Helen to break in the all new 2021 KTM 350 SX-F. Still a popular choice among riders of all skill levels, the KTM 350 has taken a few more steps in 2021 to increase comfort and create a smoother engine character.

Hear what Keefer believes are the positives from the changes made by KTM as well as Kenny Day discuss the differences between his usual 450 selection to this 350 model and the 250 bike he tested a month ago.

*Photos by Dallas Dunn.

2021 KTM 350 SX-F

  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn
  • 2021 KTM 350 SX-F Dallas Dunn

Kenny Day in Action

  • Kenny Day Dallas Dunn
  • Kenny Day Dallas Dunn
  • Kenny Day Dallas Dunn
  • Kenny Day Dallas Dunn

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

