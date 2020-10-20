Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff suffered a big crash during qualifying for the 2020 Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders at Lommel in Belgium. The crash resulted in a trip to the hospital, where he stayed overnight while undergoing further examinations. The team initially said, “Thankfully experiencing no loss of sensation or movement in either his arms or legs, Glenn was diagnosed with compression fractures to three vertebrae.”

Today, Coldenhoff took to Instagram to explain his injury in depth. Coldenhoff noted he initially lost feeling in his arms after the crash—although it returned several minutes later. Examinations at the hospital showed, according to Coldenhoff’s post, he had suffered two compression fractures to his back (vertebrae T3/T4). The crash has ended his season and he will focus on his recovery and next year.

Below is his full post.