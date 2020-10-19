Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Leatt:

Leatt Moto 9.5 Carbon Helmet with 6.5 Goggles

In our world, crashes are a reality. Give yourself the best possible chance of keeping trauma to a minimum by selecting the best helmet you can find to protect your head and brain. Leatt helmets feature category defining 360 Turbine Technology, which are discs constructed from an energy-absorbing material designed to allow the head to move slightly inside the helmet during a crash reducing rotational, direct and deflective impact energy. New for 2021, Leatt has introduced a completely redesigned helmet with their 9.5 Carbon and 8.5 Composite Helmets. Incorporated with 4 densities of impact foam in 5 locations as well as a Pro-Fit comfort liner that stretches over your head to provide superior comfort and stability. Large ventilation channels can be found throughout the entire helmet to keep your head cool even at lower speeds. A free pair of Leatt bulletproof goggles are included!

9.5 Carbon Helmet (6.5 Goggle Included) MSRP: $549.99