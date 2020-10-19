Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win A Leatt Moto 9.5 Carbon Helmet with 6.5 Goggles

October 19, 2020 8:30am
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Leatt:

Leatt Moto 9.5 Carbon Helmet with 6.5 Goggles

In our world, crashes are a reality. Give yourself the best possible chance of keeping trauma to a minimum by selecting the best helmet you can find to protect your head and brain. Leatt helmets feature category defining 360 Turbine Technology, which are discs constructed from an energy-absorbing material designed to allow the head to move slightly inside the helmet during a crash reducing rotational, direct and deflective impact energy. New for 2021, Leatt has introduced a completely redesigned helmet with their 9.5 Carbon and 8.5 Composite Helmets. Incorporated with 4 densities of impact foam in 5 locations as well as a Pro-Fit comfort liner that stretches over your head to provide superior comfort and stability. Large ventilation channels can be found throughout the entire helmet to keep your head cool even at lower speeds. A free pair of Leatt bulletproof goggles are included!
9.5 Carbon Helmet (6.5 Goggle Included) MSRP: $549.99

  • Leatt
  • Leatt
  • Leatt

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

