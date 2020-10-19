At one point, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo vaulted himself into a genuine title contender for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He ended up second in the series to Zach Osborne, but that doesn’t make his rookie 450 year a failure by any means, as AC really exceeded expectations for a first-year rider in the class.

He met with the media last week for one more discussion before a brief off-season break began.

Racer X: Adam, an incredible rookie season I think by all accounts. It would be interesting to see how you feel about it, because if you are disappointed in any way I think that’s probably a good thing for you because it just shows how competitive you were right away. You got some wins and even a 1-1. How would you rate the 2020 season for yourself?

Adam Cianciarulo: Huge. It was good to have a good basically second half of the season. In supercross I felt like I had a lot of the tools to be successful, but just missing some of that consistency and making some bad decision. I really feel like I applied the lessons I learned earlier in the year into outdoors. Getting that first win is huge for me mentally, just kind of getting over that hump. I was a different guy after I got my first win at RedBud. I think my starts were great this year, which is always nice to have those on your side. It makes your life a lot easier. I feel like in the beginning of the year getting adjusted to the new bike and the power, I wasn’t as good on my starts as I have been kind of in the past. Excited to have those on the right track. Those are a couple huge milestones for me, getting on the podium, both supercross and motocross, and then outdoors winning a couple races and having some good battles and learning a lot. Definitely a lot of room for improvement for me. I can see pretty clearly where I need to get better. So I think I’m excited to kind of attack that in the short little off-season we have. Overall, I think the season was a success for me.

After that crash and that DNF at Loretta’s, when you had that early lead, did you even think maybe any shot of the championship is out the door? Did you really expect to be as tight in that race after that happened? Were you at any point just trying to figure out how can I keep this going and win the title, or were you just taking it week by week and just going business as usual?

Just taking it week by week. I think after Loretta’s when I DNF’d….actually, I’m not sure if I was even thinking about the championship to begin with, [I was] just trying to accomplish my goals for the weekend for each race. Of course that’s first to get on the podium. I have to prove to myself that I can run with these guys outdoors. Once I did that, I think I could see myself winning the championship. I’d be lying if I said I came into the series expecting to be as close as I was, just from a standpoint of being a rookie and not really knowing what to expect. After I was able to get that win and just a couple of my rides in general, you just gain a lot of confidence. I wasn’t too shocked with the way I was riding how I ended up in that position. Obviously I wasn’t strong enough at the end there, especially WW Ranch really cost me. I wasn’t really riding well there anyway and that crash with Marvin set us back. I can’t be too bummed on it. I was close, but I gave it my all every time I was out there and I just wasn’t good enough to win it this year.