3. Vialle Surprises

MX2 series leader Tom Vialle should have been soundly beaten at Lommel. It’s a home patch for his principal rival, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jago Geerts. Again, he upended expectations, while first-moto mistakes in the lottery (the bumpy and unpredictable track) hurt Geerts badly.

Vialle was a rookie in the sand in 2019 and his novice stature was evident when he struggled in the final minutes of the motos. Now, the combination of Vialle’s confidence with the red plate, his attitude, and his work with Joel Smets has created an all-round star ready to join KTM’s illustrious list of champions. His 2-2 from his 15th and 16th holeshots from 26 races was followed by steady and mature performances, only blighted by a small crash while trying to relegate Geerts’ impressive teammate Ben Watson from the lead in the first moto.

Overall Vialle gained one point over Geerts to click his margin up to 53 points at the top. “Three years ago I was riding the European Championship here and I think I finished 30th and 27th in the races! So to win at Lommel in my second GP makes me really happy,” Vialle said through his facemask.

Geerts was the fastest rider on the sand. That rapid speed somehow led to at least two mistakes in the first moto. At one stage he had to work diligently to recover from the depths of the top ten to reach fifth place. In the second race he led from the start, weathered late pressure from Vialle and took his 11th checkered flag. He and Vialle share the same amount of moto wins: 22 from the 26 in 2020. Some were anticipating a show of Geerts dominance, and that second showing hinted at what he could still dish out in the remaining four motos at Lommel. In one sense Vialle minimized the damage and scratched another date away from the five that remain. If Geerts does want to prise the red plate away from the KTM then he needs to back-up his superiority in the sand with consistent moto scores. The pair have been rattled by riders like Maxime Renaux (fourth here), Thomas Kjer Olsen (fifth), Roan Van De Moosdijk (sixth, and let down by a first moto tangle with a backmarker) but they might have to watch out for Watson this week. The quiet Brit became the UK’s first moto winner in over a year and the first in MX2 for four years. Some hastiness and a slip in the second moto prompted a Geerts-style comeback to fifth for the 23-year-old; otherwise he would have quite easily been capable of third which would have delivered the overall win.