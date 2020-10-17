Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Fox Raceway Race Examination

October 17, 2020 1:00pm | by:

As the final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has now come and gone, we take a quick look back at the finale to break down some of the championship celebrations and race-craft from the Fox Raceway National.

Take a closer look at the moments Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis each had in the first moto followed by the great line selection by both Jett Lawrence and Ferrandis that ultimately propelled them into a battle for the win. We also look at Zach Osborne's gate selection next to Adam Cianciarulo in the first moto, Cianciarulo's second moto crash, and the championship celebrations from Ferrandis and Osborne at the end of it all.

*Footage courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

