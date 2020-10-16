By the Numbers:
At the finale, Jett Lawrence earned his first career moto win in the first 250 Class moto. The 17-year-old Australian backed up his performance with a second in the second moto to earn not only his first overall podium but his first overall win, as his 1-2 bested his teammate Jeremy Martin’s 4-1. Lawrence becomes the 86th different rider to win in the 125/250cc Class of AMA Motocross. Martin’s moto win was his 34th career moto win and his second overall was his 40th career overall podium, both of which lead the list of active riders.
Dylan Ferrandis made history as well as he became the first French rider to win the 250 Class title, breaking a long streak of bad luck for the European country. After competing in the 250 Class in the U.S. since 2017, Ferrandis will move to the 450 Class. Ferrandis and Martin were the only two riders in either class who finished with just one moto finish outside of the top five.
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Jarrett Frye finished 8-6 for sixth overall, a new career best and his teammate Nate Thrasher finished 12-10 for 11th overall in his second pro race. Bar X/Chaparral/Fly/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Dilan Schwartz came from 38th to 15th in the first moto and 29th to 13th in the second moto, equaling 39 total positions changes between both motos. Schwartz finished 13th overall, his second top-15 overall finish in his three pro races this season.
The 450 Class also saw a new winner when Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton went 3-1 for his first career overall win. Sexton became the 72nd overall winner in the premier class of Pro Motocross. This marked the 22nd time in history that there were two different new winners on the same day—we will have more on this stat here on RacerXOnline.com soon. The Lawrence/Sexton duo also marked the first Honda sweep in over ten years—the first since the 2010 Steel City National, when Kevin Windham (450 Class) and Trey Canard (250 Class) swept for Honda.
Zach Osborne took the Edison Dye Motocross Cup trophy home as he became the 25th different rider to win a Pro Motocross premier class title. Osborne was the first Husqvarna 450 Class title winner, which he achieved in his second year in the class. At 31 years, 16 days old, Osborne becomes the oldest rider to win a premier class AMA Pro Motocross title. This comes after Eli Tomac became the oldest rider to win a premier class of AMA Supercross—2020 just keeps on giving us weird happenings.
Cody Schock finished 12-10 for tenth overall—a career best—aboard a 2021 Honda CRF450R. Great ride by Schock!
Carlen Gardner charged from 28th to 18th in the first moto and then 39th to 25th in the second moto, equaling 24 position changes on the day. Gardner finished 20th overall—his best Pro Motocross finish to date. Scott Meshey earned the Battery Tender RC Hard Charger award after climbing from 37th to 22nd in the first moto. Meshey finished 22-23 for 25th overall, tying a career best from the Thunder Valley National from the week prior.
The 250 Class saw 98 total competitors this season and the 450 Class saw 84 total competitors this season. In the final moto of the year, 22 250 Class riders either earned their season best finish or tied it and in the 11 450 Class riders either earned their season best finish or tied it in the last moto of the year.
Quotes from Around the Paddock:
Christian Craig | 4-2 for fourth overall in 450 Class
“This weekend was great. Pala is my home track, so I knew I was going to be up front and be comfortable. I started off qualifying third, which was my best all season. In the first moto I made my way up to fourth and then third at one point. After that Chase [Sexton] got me with two laps to go, so I was pretty frustrated with that one; I almost got that moto podium and ended with fourth. In the second moto I came out second, which was my best start all season, so that was nice. I followed [Adam] Cianciarulo around for a while and got close, but Chase was on a mission. He caught us both, passed me and then was on Cianciarulo; then Cianciarulo fell, so me and Chase just rode it in for first and second. I ended 4-2 for fourth overall, unfortunately, but got my first moto podium ever in an outdoors series, especially in the 450 class, so we’ll take it. It was a super fun season and I'm looking forward to next year.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Erik Kehoe:
“Christian qualifying third and ending the final moto of the season second proves he belongs on the podium. We’re very grateful that Christian helped the team by filling in for KR [Ken Roczen] and finished a strong sixth place overall in the series. The Team Honda HRC riders and crew all worked hard throughout the uncertainty of the season and it paid off.”
Said Craig’s mechanic Jordan Troxell:
“What an amazing day for Christian and Honda to end on. I’m really proud of Christian for showing what he’s capable of and believing in himself all day. Battling for the lead and running the pace all day proves that he belongs up there. I’m bummed that 4-2 moto scores didn’t give him an overall podium so he could hold that trophy up to show his hard work all year. It was still a great day, and I wish he and his family the best in whatever is next for them!”
Marvin Musquin | 6-5 for fifth overall in 450 Class
“It’s good to be here and to see that the season happened. For me, I got lucky that we started the season later in the year because I had a big knee surgery done in December and it took me a very long time to come back. It was a tough season, I ended up fourth overall so I’m disappointed on my last three rounds but I gave my best and at least I was behind the gate and trying to battle. It was definitely a big challenge for the last three rounds after having two big crashes but I’m glad I finished the season. I’m ready for a break but I’m looking forward to coming back healthier for supercross.”
Max Anstie | 9-6 for seventh overall in 450 Class
"It was nice to round out the motocross series with a ninth in the championship and seventh on the day. The whole team and I grew and learned at each event. We stayed solid and we were in the race each week. My whole crew did a great job for our first season of outdoors! I’m looking forward to whatever the future holds and making more steps towards the podium."
Justin Bogle | 7-8 for eighth overall in 450 Class
“This was a good ride to end the season. I’m happy with how I rode today, my speed was there and I was having fun out there. It feels good to end this season on a high note. I want to thank the team for all their hard work and believing in me through this season.”
Broc Tickle | 8-9 for ninth overall in 450 Class
“Summing up the season after Pala, I would say it wasn’t what I was hoping for. I had a couple of bad motos this season and missed, honestly, four motos. That being said, it was a solid effort after not having raced in three years, and in the end, we were able to finish the championship inside of the top 10. I’m grateful for this opportunity with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing team and thankful that I was able to come out and race and enjoy being with the team I was around. I’m hoping I can get things in line for next year and give myself another shot to accomplish some of the things I haven’t yet.”
Said Jim Roach, Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS:
“Broc got a great start in both motos today. He finished ninth in the first moto. In the second moto, he got another good start but then had a crash in front of the mechanics’ area. Broc picked up the bike and was able to charge back to ninth for ninth overall.”
Isaac Teasdale | 13-11 for 12th overall in 450 Class
"After learning I was the lone JGR Suzuki rider [the rest of the riders were out for the day with injury] I was ready to get my best result. In moto one I had a great start but got pushed wide. I had a fast pace but rode tight and finished 13th. In my second Moto, I felt better throughout and was close to the top 10, but finished 11th, which is my best finish to date. I really wanted to be in the top 10 this weekend; I was right there, but I'm content and happy with the progress I made in these last four races! It was so awesome to be with JGR and Suzuki and I grew a lot. I'm excited for the future."
Joey Savatgy | DNS motos, suffered injury in qualifying
"I wasn’t able to race the final round, unfortunately. A nagging injury from the previous round stayed around longer than I thought it would. I was glad to be back at the races but it was a tough year."
Fredrik Noren | DNS motos, suffered injury in qualifying
"I was told that I definitely shouldn’t race so decided not to. After the race new X-rays showed nothing. It’s frustrating but I’m also happy I’m not injured. Overall I’ve had a great time with the team and I had some good highlights this season; I'm especially happy about my first holeshot and career-best moto finish. I want to give a big thank you to the team and all of our sponsors that have made this happen. I’m happy that we could race considering these crazy times."
Shane McElrath | 5-4 for fourth overall in 250 Class
“I’m glad to be finished racing for the year. It’s been a very long year, but it’s also been the best year of my career. I’ve loved my Yamaha all year long and I’m looking forward to what’s next!”
Jo Shimoda | 9-3 for fifth overall in 250 Class
“Podium in the moto felt so good! In qualifying I felt good. I was running around top four for awhile but some guys passed me on last lap in both practices. I was eighth overall which I was okay with. First moto, I crashed in the first corner from hitting someone and went from 38th to 8th which was good, kept me pushing. I got a sixth-place start and made pass on Shane [McElrath] and [Jarrett] Frye for third and again kept good speed. I had a mistake on three lap before the end, stalled my bike and had to repass Shane for my first podium. Really happy to end the year with the podium!”
Jarrett Frye | 8-6 for sixth overall in 250 Class
“It was a good way to end the season with my best race of the year. I felt good all day qualifying sixth and finishing 8-6 in the motos for 6th Overall. I had a lot of fun these last four races, and I’m pumped with the progress I made each race.”
Mitchell Harrison | 6-9 for eighth overall in 250 Class
“The field in this class is stacked and while we didn’t get it up the podium, we stayed consistent all year. That’s something we can be proud of as we go into the off-season. I’m very honored that the team chose me to help fill the shoes of some very fast guys.”
Carson Mumford | 11-9 for ninth overall in 250 Class
“So I made a mistake in qualifying and jumped during the first lap, with the wheels on the ground flag. So they took away my fast lap and I was 28th after the first session. I knew I just had to put in solid laps in the second session, and then on the first lap, they had put some water down and I got wheelspin and endoed so hard on the step up. I popped my jaw out of place and my hearing in one ear was messed up, sounded like I was underwater. It really hurt bad. I was sitting there just trying to regroup and get a lap in, I got 17th overall in qualifying. There was no way I wasn’t going to race. I’ve pushed things aside before. First moto was good, it was tough with the bad gate pick but I charged really hard, I think that’s why I just had a little low energy in mid-way through moto one, but I felt better at the end and made some passes. Second moto, I gave it everything I had. I wanted to hold off the 14 [Ferrandis] and I did my best to hold him off. I think I used a little too much energy riding that pace, that’s why [Brandon] Hartranft got me late in the race. I just tried as hard as I could. I really wish we had three more races, I feel like I was learning and progressing every weekend and maybe I could have been around the podium with a few more.”
Cameron McAdoo | 10-11 for tenth overall
“I was really happy that my hand was not as bad as originally thought and I was able to line up for the final race. We weren’t even really sure how today was going to go, so to get a top-10 is a nice way to end the season. I’ll be making sure my hand heals properly so we can start working hard in the off-season to be a threat in 2021.”
Nate Thrasher | 12-10 for 11th overall in 250 Class
“My day went pretty good overall. I had top-10 starts in both motos. Unfortunately, in my first moto, I got a flat front tire and salvaged what I could to end up 12th! In the second moto, I broke the top 10 to end the day 11th. These past two races have been awesome. I’m looking forward to this offseason with the team and putting in the work to come out swinging next year!”
Justin Cooper | 3-DNS for 12th overall
“It was a really good day for me. I just wish I could have given it my all for the last race of the season. It’s definitely not how I wanted to end it, but that’s racing. We will just have to wait for the supercross season to roll around so we can get back to where we want to be.”
Alex Martin | DNS motos, suffered injury in qualifying
"Unfortunately I wasn’t able to compete at the final race because of a practice incident leaving me with an injury to my right leg. I'm pretty disappointed, but we had many positive races this year and we were in the hunt for a top three in the championship down to the last race."
GoPro Footage:
Broc Tickle’s moto two highlights:
Carson Mumford moto two highlights:
Christian Craig’s moto two highlights:
AC’s moto two highlights: