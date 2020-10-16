Quotes from Around the Paddock:

Christian Craig | 4-2 for fourth overall in 450 Class

“This weekend was great. Pala is my home track, so I knew I was going to be up front and be comfortable. I started off qualifying third, which was my best all season. In the first moto I made my way up to fourth and then third at one point. After that Chase [Sexton] got me with two laps to go, so I was pretty frustrated with that one; I almost got that moto podium and ended with fourth. In the second moto I came out second, which was my best start all season, so that was nice. I followed [Adam] Cianciarulo around for a while and got close, but Chase was on a mission. He caught us both, passed me and then was on Cianciarulo; then Cianciarulo fell, so me and Chase just rode it in for first and second. I ended 4-2 for fourth overall, unfortunately, but got my first moto podium ever in an outdoors series, especially in the 450 class, so we’ll take it. It was a super fun season and I'm looking forward to next year.”

Said Honda HRC team manager Erik Kehoe:

“Christian qualifying third and ending the final moto of the season second proves he belongs on the podium. We’re very grateful that Christian helped the team by filling in for KR [Ken Roczen] and finished a strong sixth place overall in the series. The Team Honda HRC riders and crew all worked hard throughout the uncertainty of the season and it paid off.”

Said Craig’s mechanic Jordan Troxell:

“What an amazing day for Christian and Honda to end on. I’m really proud of Christian for showing what he’s capable of and believing in himself all day. Battling for the lead and running the pace all day proves that he belongs up there. I’m bummed that 4-2 moto scores didn’t give him an overall podium so he could hold that trophy up to show his hard work all year. It was still a great day, and I wish he and his family the best in whatever is next for them!”

Marvin Musquin | 6-5 for fifth overall in 450 Class

“It’s good to be here and to see that the season happened. For me, I got lucky that we started the season later in the year because I had a big knee surgery done in December and it took me a very long time to come back. It was a tough season, I ended up fourth overall so I’m disappointed on my last three rounds but I gave my best and at least I was behind the gate and trying to battle. It was definitely a big challenge for the last three rounds after having two big crashes but I’m glad I finished the season. I’m ready for a break but I’m looking forward to coming back healthier for supercross.”