Racerhead #42

Farewell Again Yamaha (Matthes)

Yamaha's announcement that Star Racing will run the 450 program is the second time the fabled OEM has not had an actual presence in the 450 class, as they pulled out after the '07 season also, or around then anyways. Of course, Star will run Dylan Ferrandis and Aaron Plessinger on 450s and in talking to some Yamaha people close to the situation yesterday, the Japanese company will still have a hand in some of the technical aspects of Star's 450 program but as the person I spoke to yesterday put it, "They (Star) have had a lot of success so we'll let them see if they can do it on the 450s."

Sounds like everything will be Star's decision as far as staffing as engineer Sergio Avante isn't joining Star, nor are Jimmy Perry and Dan Rambert, who were let go earlier this year. If Star needs any technical help, Yamaha Japan can help for sure but if Star wants to go down a particular path with testing, they seem free to do so. In the past, with these kinds of situations, Yamaha has had a heavy hand in what the teams can do, but not so anymore it seems.

Something that the Blu Cru has done in recent years is not get so much help from Japan in terms of factory parts. When I was there years ago, we still got transmissions, hubs, small little aluminum, and titanium parts for inside the motor from Japan, true "works" parts, but from what I hear, a lot of things are now sourced from the USA so Star has access to those parts as well. When it comes to taller or shorter gears for the transmissions, that's most likely coming from Japan but outside of that, Star can do pretty much everything else.

So in a sense, another era of Factory Yamaha ends and it's a new beginning for the guys in blue. Certainly the Star guys seems to have a lot on their plate and there are more than a few teams in the pits wondering how they're going to make it all work. Rumor is the team has purchased RC's Goat Farm in Florida as well and will be relocating everyone there in 2022. Huge moves by the guys there and this will be very interesting to see how it all plays out…

