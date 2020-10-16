Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders

How to Watch Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders

October 16, 2020 10:30am

The 13th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place this weekend as the championship heads to Lommel in Belgium for the Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders on Sunday, October 18.

Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders

     Sunday, October 18
    Lommel
    Lommel BE Belgium
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      October 18 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      October 18 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      October 18 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      October 18 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      October 18 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      October 18 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 18 - 5:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 18 - 6:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia441
2Antonio Cairoli Italy417
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland396
4Jorge Prado Spain391
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands375
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France532
2Jago Geerts Belgium469
3Maxime Renaux France391
4Jed Beaton Australia379
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark346
Full Standings

Other Links

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders Race Center 

Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders Timetable

Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders MXGP Entry List

Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Main Image: KTM Images/Ray Archer

