The 13th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place this weekend as the championship heads to Lommel in Belgium for the Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders on Sunday, October 18.
Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
- MXGP
Monster Energy MXGP of FlandersSunday, October 18
2020 Standings
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|441
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|417
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|396
|4
|Jorge Prado
|391
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|375
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|532
|2
|Jago Geerts
|469
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|391
|4
|Jed Beaton
|379
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|346
Main Image: KTM Images/Ray Archer