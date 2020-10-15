Baylor, YET AGAIN!

Steward Baylor continues to impress the GNCC faithful, and what a following this guy has got. GNCC fans absolutely love Stu, and he’s given them something to cheer since returning to the series upon its return from summer break. With two wins in the previous two rounds, Baylor was the favorite coming into the Mason-Dixon, but he would was buried in the pack in the early portions of the race. Stu would ride around between sixth and fourth place for the first four laps of the six-lap race.

It was actually his new Yamaha teammate, Layne Michael, who would lead the majority of the race. Layne has led portions of races before, and ran in podium contention even more often, but this would actually be Layne’s longest run at the front of the pack. Unfortunately, a hard fall in the pro pits would drop Layne out of the lead, and he’d actually fall all the way to fifth place. Regardless, this had to be a confidence boost for Layne and we very well may see him up front more often.

Into the second half of the race, Michael would lead, and Kailub Russell would sit second just eight seconds back with Ben Kelley in third, just four more seconds back. Thad Duvall, who would make his return to GNCC Racing for the first time this season since recovering from a torn ACL, sat fourth and less than a second behind Kelley while Stu Baylor was fifth and just five seconds behind Duvall. This all came on lap four, which was nearly two hours into the three-hour race! The entire top five were separated by just under 20 seconds after two hours, and still had an hour to go. This would be the opportunity Baylor had been waiting for and he seized it.

Baylor would take over the lead on lap five and hold that lead to take his third straight win. However, Ben Kelley still made Stu work for it, as the two would finish just under two seconds apart. Kailub Russell would end the day in third.