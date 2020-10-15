Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Exhaust Podcast: The Cianciarulo Season

Exhaust Podcast The Cianciarulo Season

October 15, 2020 12:30pm
Adam Cianciarulo is always a thoughtful and articulate interview, but he's finally bringing those popular skills to the center as a genuine title contender in the 450 Class. His rookie big-bike season included a second-half flurry that put the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in reach, but, win or lose, he was just happy to avoid the many hazards are hurdles of the premier class and make gains throughout the year. In this podcast, culled from several interviews with Jason Weigandt and Cianciarulo over the final rounds of the season, you'll hear Adam's take on learning and growing, rediscovering the addiction to winning without getting too frustrated if he loses, as well as ancillary thoughts on why 250 riders don't win as soon as they turn pro anymore, and other topics. As a student of the game, Adam knows the sport well. Here's his take on racing in 2020.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine: Masks, social distancing, and closed pits—it was all new, but it allowed the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to happen. The tougher the fight ahead, the harder Jeremy Martin will work to get it done. A rundown of—and some conversations with—the riders who only managed one AMA professional moto win. High Point Raceway enjoyed a sense of community and normalcy at the annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming Weekend. These features and much more in the December issue of Racer X.

