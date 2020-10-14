Yamaha Announces 2021 Supercross and Motocross Teams

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team has had a tremendous amount of success over the years with both their Amateur and 250 Supercross and Motocross programs,” said Roach. “Beginning in 2021, the Yamaha 450 program in both championships will transition to the Monster Energy Star Yamaha team, as well. The overall goal is to continue the success that the team has had, and to work toward winning 450 Championships. Having the Amateur, 250, and 450 Supercross and Motocross programs with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team also ensures a smooth transition for riders stepping through the program. It is an exciting time for Yamaha, and we look forward to the upcoming racing season!”

Jeremy Coker - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

“I have worked for Star Racing for six seasons and will be going on my seventh full season of racing with the team,” said Coker. “For the last five years, I was the Engine Technician and have been a part of a total of 10 championships wins. I am really looking forward to the opportunity to step up and manage the 450 program and look to take Dylan and Aaron to the top step of the podium throughout the seasons ahead.”

Wil Hahn – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250 Team Manager

“Coming off of two championship wins this season, I’m really looking forward to next season with the goal of carrying that success forward into 2021,” said Hahn. “We have a great lineup with Colt, Justin and Jarret returning, some great additions with Jeremy and Christian, and a bright future with Nate, Matt and Nick. I can’t wait for the new year!”

Aaron Plessinger - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team

I’m really excited for next season with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing. I really had a good run with the team in 2018 with the 250 Supercross and Motocross title,” said Plessinger. “I love the team over there. I love the people on the team. I think we work really well together. The last two years haven’t been too good for me with some injuries and bad luck. I’m looking forward to getting back to my winning ways and having a good time doing it. Going into 2021, I couldn’t be more confident. With this team going in behind me I think we can do extraordinary things next year.

Dylan Ferrandis - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team

“It’s been a dream of mine to fight for a championship in the 450 class in the U.S. I’m so happy to be able to do that with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha team,” said Ferrandis. “I feel at home there. I’m still feeling in paradise with two championships this year, but we will get back to work to fight next season.”

Jeremy Martin - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250 Team

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity this late in the year to get back on the Yamaha for next year moving forward into 2021 with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team,” said Martin. “I’ve won two championships with them in the past so I’m excited to pick up where I left off and end my 250 career with a bang!”

Christian Craig - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250 Team

“Moving to the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team is quite a big deal for me. Bobby (Reagan) has talked to me every year the past few years to get me over here but the timing didn’t feel right. Finally this year, I knew I needed to get out of my comfort zone if I wanted to take my career to the next level,” said Craig. “Their whole program has a lot of structure, which is something that has always benefited me and helped my confidence. I’m extremely grateful to start the next chapter in my career with these guys and look forward to putting in the results I know I’m capable of.”