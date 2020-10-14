The Benefits of Forged Pistons for Your Dirt Bike

Determining Accumulator Groove Shape and Size

Obviously, the accumulator groove plays a serious role in the effectiveness of an engine’s performance while the piston is shooting up and down 200 times per second. Determining the shape and size of the groove requires meticulous calculations. JE’s engineers shed light on the secrets of the accumulator groove.

“We figured out a set ratio based on the actual width of the ring land and the size of the ring grooves. Regardless of the application and ring land thickness, the accumulator groove always goes on the ring land below the top compression ring. It’s driven off the width of that ring land. Sometimes the groove can get really small if you don’t have a whole lot of room between the pin and the top of the piston. We’ve come up with some different shapes to get the same amount of volume. For example, using an asymmetrical shape, as opposed to a ‘V’ type shape, has proven beneficial. That way we can get the same amount of volume without cutting too much of the land away and weakening the actual ring land itself.”