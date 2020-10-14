Results Archive
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: Fox Raceway

October 14, 2020 12:30pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Fox Raceway National, Dylan Ferrandis nearly swapped his way to the ground while trying to run down his teammate Justin Cooper in the first 250 Class moto. With a championship on the line, Ferrandis not only pulled this one back together but would go on to finish second in this moto before clinching the title at the end of the day.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, MIPS and its innovative Brain Protection System (BPS) provide helmet-based safety and protection of the brain for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the MIPS BPS is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and even construction. MIPS protects many of the elite motocross racers around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot for an added level of protection. Head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

