Racer X Films: 2021 Kawasaki KX250X & KX450X Intro
Kris Keefer and Matthew Sirevaag from Keefer Inc. Testing hit the trails at Cahuilla Creek MX Park on Tuesday to test out the 2021 Kawasaki KX250X and KX450X off-road models.
For riders looking for a little more to their machine than the standard KX250 and KX450 models, the cross-country bikes are designed with the trail rider, desert racer, and woods rider in mind. With all the component updates on the newer race models transferred to the off-road lineup, Kawasaki offers subtle changes to increase comfort level in all types of environments.
2021 Kawasaki KX250x & kx450x
KEEFER AND SIREVAAG IN ACTION
