That’s a wrap! The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships is done and somehow we got nine rounds in! I probably would’ve put the odds of that at 50/50. Yeah, we lost Washougal and had to replace it with another round at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch but the bottom line is that the series ended up happening, which is awesome. Props to all involved in making this happen from the MX Sports Pro Racing people to the tracks, teams, sponsors and of course, the all important media.

Fox Raceway at Pala is a good track and good facility. Yeah, if I had my druthers I’d say that the MX Sports people should find a way to get Glen Helen Raceway back on the schedule because that track is iconic, but then you have to actually talk to the people that own Glen Helen and as we’ve seen before, that can be tough. As a Southern California track, Pala is pretty challenging and a good test for everyone. I’m not stoked on the viewing of the place but I suppose you can’t have it all. Just please, for the love of God, let’s not go back to Elsinore.

Let’s take a look at some uppers and downers from the race and the year in general yeah? Tip of the visor to the Racer X magazine “Buzz” column for this BTW.

(UP) WACKO

He did it. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne won the opening round and then never let go of the red plate all the way to the title. What an amazing story for Zacho, yeah he had those 250 titles and those are great but to win a 450 title is something else. That puts him on an elite tier of riders, no doubt about it. I wonder how his season would had gone if he didn’t win that last 450SX in SLC? I think that had a big part to do with his success this summer and he didn’t disagree. Osborne’s WW Ranch National ride was a statement for sure and he just never let up the rest of the way. By the way, his team started out with six riders but by the end, it was just the #16 standing (Jason Anderson, Michael Mosiman, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, and Jalek Swoll were all injured). I guess one guy is all they needed right? Someone needs to write a book on Zacho, incredible story.