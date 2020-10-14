The final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship took place over the weekend at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. Long time pro Jason Thomas was in attendance carefully analyzing the action from the sidelines. As such, we fired some questions off to JT to get his thoughts on what went down—plus a quick look to 2021.

Thoughts on Dylan Ferrandis' title run?

He was the best rider in the class and barring injury, that’s a recipe for a title. He had a few tough rounds in there and that RedBud crash could have ended his run completely. It was a bit of a barbell type run with huge victories on each end of the series with leaner results in the middle. I just made that analogy up, by the way, I hope you like it.

Thoughts on Zacho's title run?

It was slow and steady as far as the things that Zach could control. His flat front tire at the Spring Creek National added some drama to a series that would have been a snoozer entering the final two rounds. He wasn’t the best rider at every race, but he was consistent on the so-so days. When he had good days, he made the most of them. Keeping an even keel is a very important component in the 450 class. The field was so incredibly deep in the opening rounds and a bad moto could be very costly. In the final rounds, the field was devastatingly depleted, making it less important to have your best stuff. A bad moto in the beginning could easily be a 10th or worse. In the final rounds, an off moto was maybe fifth or sixth.