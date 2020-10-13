Thomas Covington Announces Retirement

“Looking back on it all, and even though it was kind of cut short, now I feel like I have a lot of things to be proud of and I still had a decent career as far as being one of the few Americans over the last several years to have success in the GPs,” offered Covington who raced to four Grand Prix victories and sixteen podium finishes during his GP career. “It wasn’t typically what most amateur motocross racers coming up in America aspire to go overseas and race the GPs. I feel like that was pretty different and I hope it inspires other amateur motocross kids to branch out and go race the GPs. It’s such an awesome experience. Not only the racing aspect of it all, but also the life experience. Traveling all over the world to race was amazing. I hope that other guys will look at branching out and going over there to race. I enjoyed every bit of it.

“I guess to wrap it up, I’d like to say that I wouldn’t be where I’m at without a few people. My family, who supported me every step of the way. Todd Hicks and the guys from Fox started supporting me at Loretta Lynn’s when I was five years-old. All the guys at Team Green, I want to say thanks to them. Johnny O’Mara, he was just a great mentor for me when I was making that transition from the amateurs to the pros. Johnny was right there and helped me along the way and gave me the work ethic that I have now. I’ll take that with me into every aspect of life. I also want to thank both Ricky and Jeannie Carmichael. They were both there whenever I needed them. Good or bad, they were always there for me and I'll never forget that. Once I got on a team with Jacky Martens and he got me in the sand, it just took my riding to another level. Him and with Joel Roelants training me, it all made a big difference. Ben Bostrom also helped me. When I got back home to America during the off-season, I spent a lot of time with him and I learned a ton from him about training and getting my body ready to race. And towards the end, and when things got tough, having my wife Amy there every weekend really helped me and she kept pushing me to keep gong even when things weren’t going good. She was always there and picking me back up after every downfall and she was also there during the good times. You just need people like that around to keep you going. People such as Mike Jenkins at Traxxas, the people at Monster Energy and all the racing folks at Yamaha were such a big help to me. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my wife and all the people that I just mentioned. I’m just really thankful that I had these people around me. And luckily, my brother Tyler was by my side the entire way and helped me invest my money correctly so I don’t have to stress too much now that I’m done with motocross.

“As signing off here goes, I just want to thank the whole motocross community in both America and MXGP for having me and for cheering me on. I appreciate it all. I appreciate all the posts and support from everybody. I had fans in America and I had fans at the Grands Prix. It always has meant to me and it always will. I’m sure I won't wander to far away from the motocross world and hopefully I’ll see you guys at the track sometime real soon.”