Clement Desalle Announces He Will Retire Following 2020 MXGP Season
Clement Desalle has taken to Instagram to announce he will retire following the completion of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. After five years with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team—and 15 years total—the Belgian will move on following this season.
Below is his full Instagram post:
“After 15 seasons of GP, 11 as factory rider. I ll stop the Grand Prix of motocross end of this year. I m thankfull for what it bring to me. I m really happy I could be a professionel motocross rider in the world championship on a good level (a dream when I was little boy). This decision now because of a package of reasons, but I respect the rules I gave myself a long time ago. And to be honnest it's coming more and more difficult to enjoy the riding and life in GP for me. The sure thing is that I ll love forever riding a motocross bike and during I can I ll ride. I could not achieve one dream to be world champion but It's like that. Big thanks to everyone who support me. #cd25”
View this post on Instagram
After 15 seasons of GP, 11 as factory rider. I ll stop the Grand Prix of motocross end of this year. I m thankfull for what it bring to me. I m really happy I could be a professionel motocross rider in the world championship on a good level (a dream when I was little boy). This decision now because of a package of reasons, but I respect the rules I gave myself a long time ago. And to be honnest it's coming more and more difficult to enjoy the riding and life in GP for me. The sure thing is that I ll love forever riding a motocross bike and during I can I ll ride. I could not achieve one dream to be world champion but It's like that. Big thanks to everyone who support me. #cd25 Après 15 saisons de GP, 11 en tant que pilote d'usine. Je vais arrêter les Grand Prix de motocross à la fin de cette saison. Je suis très reconnaissant de tout ce que cela m'a apporté. Je suis très content d'avoir été pilote professionnel de motocross en championnat du monde à un bon niveau (un rêve en étant petit). Cette décision maintenant à cause de plusieurs raisons. Et je respect les règles que je me suis fixées. Et pour être honnête, ça devient de plus en plus dur de prendre plaisir en GP (circuits,...). Ce qui est sure c'est que j'adorerai pour toujours rouler en moto. Je n'ai pas su atteindre un de mes rêves d'être champion du monde mais c'est comme ça. Un grand merci à tout le monde qui m'a supporté. #cd25
All while on Suzuki, Desalle finished second in the 2010, 2012, and 2013 MXGP seasons—his best finish in the championship standings.
Through the 12th round of the 2020 MXGP season, Desalle (294 points) sits eighth in the 2020 MXGP standings. He has 23 career MXGP wins.