In 1998, the team we came to know as GEICO Honda started quietly as a career-extender for veteran Mike LaRocco, who had soldiered through two difficult seasons with Team Suzuki and was in need of a career rebuild. Factory Connection Suspension’s Rick Zielfelder got together with LaRocco to build a small team that kept The Rock racing. LaRocco overdelivered on results. He turned 27 that year, ancient by the standards of the day, and reestablished himself as a podium threat. By the next year, LaRocco and Ziggy’s squad gained even more Honda support, and within a few years the team was operating a Honda 125cc effort as well. At the top, LaRocco’s career resurrection was mirrored by a similar effort five years later for Kevin Windham on a 450.

Veterans LaRocco and Windham had the respect and love from the fans and industry. What really cemented the legacy of this team came from a much younger set, though. The squad’s 125cc success was mixed, until it reached into the amateur ranks and signed Trey Canard, then started to revamp the industry playbook. Canard won a Lites Supercross Championship as a rookie, and soon massive prospects like Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac were on board. For a while, the “who would be the next FC Honda amateur” sweepstakes became the pinnacle game of the amateur pits. Eventually, it wasn’t just the riders that FC Honda had, it was more about who the other teams didn’t have. They snagged so many great young riders that they effectively left their competitors prospects bare. One by one the titles and wins came, and by the way, Canard, Barcia, and Tomac all moved up to Honda 450 rides.