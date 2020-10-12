I’ve been there. It is not what people expect. Also, you mentioned something interesting. Due to injuries, you ended up being the only rider on the team today. So how did that change the dynamic?

I felt like there were 15 people standing around looking at me like, "So we’re going to win the championship today, right?" I’m like, I wish RJ [Hampshire] was here. I wish the other guys were here, just Dean [Wilson] or Jason [Anderson] or anybody at this point. Everybody was standing here looking at me. There’s only so many people that can work on my bike. It was a lot of pressure. So it’s just fun, man. All the guys, everyone gels well. There’s nobody that has an ego issue where it’s their rider or this or that. It’s just like everyone is pulling in the same direction and that’s whatever is best for the team at the time. That’s rare in any sport. I think we’ve kind of hit something off-the-wall with it being that way. I hope it stays that way forever.

You were a great rider coming out of the amateurs, and then you didn’t get much of a chance at all. It was gone so quickly. Then you managed to rebuild yourself and come all the way back. We’ve talked about this quite a bit and everybody’s heard this story. Do you think if you had just gotten another year or two in America to find yourself that you would have reached these heights? Or did you need to experience all these lows to get to this point?

No. I would definitely not. Who knows? I don’t believe in my heart of hearts that I would be where I am today without the experiences that I’ve had. It’s not just the racing experiences, either. It’s a lot of life experiences. I had a high-level ride and everything that you could want as a kid as an amateur from the time I was twelve years old until I lost it all and kind of went down a different path. But the rubber had never met the road for me until it was time to do it for me and for myself. I actually owe a lot of my success to the guys that were on my original team when I went to England, the Dixon Racing Team, because they kind of rekindled the fire for me, a passion that I never really had. It just brought racing to me in a different light, a lot of fun, and that it didn’t have to be so corporate. There was no pressure. We just had a genuinely good time and it’s much the same as the team I’m on now. I think that that’s why when I came back with GEICO it was very corporate and square. They’re an amazing team. They’ve had an amazing career as a team, but it was just too stiff for me. I needed that fun atmosphere and to feel those feelings again. When I came back with them, I kind of had the same feelings that I had when I left. Then when I came to this team, it was more it can still be fun and racing in America.