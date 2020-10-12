Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Atlas:

Atlas Air Brace

The Atlas Air is the best product we have ever created. The design is impossibly light, flexible, and showcases a sleek, sexy, simplistic, and sophisticated new design that is the perfect combination of fashion and function. Features include an insanely low weight of 580g (1.3 lbs.), redesigned body hugging frame shape to reduce brace movement and improve fit/range of motion, simplified Easy Open release system, stronger and stiffer long travel front suspension, back supports that appear smaller but increase surface area, reversible Smart Mounts with multi-angle adjustment, lighter and tougher padding material in vibrant new colors, and a redesigned innovative wireless tether to increase longevity.

MSRP: $299.99