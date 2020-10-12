It was a bittersweet day for GEICO Honda riders Jett Lawrence and Jeremy Martin at the Fox Raceway National. Lawrence was able to win the first moto and the overall, while Martin dominated the second moto to end his season on a high note. Aside from Martin falling just short of the championship, it also appears that this was the last race for their Factory Connection Honda team in the sport.

Both riders had reason to be happy when the dust settled, and 17-year-old Lawrence was finally able to land on the podium this year in the form of jumping straight to the top step. Both riders spoke with the media following the race.

Racer X: Jeremy, talk about your day. You came in with a shot at the championship. You maybe felt it was a little bit of a long shot, but you were there. You were up front. Couldn't quite make things happen the way you were probably hoping to in that first moto, but then you dominated the second moto. You went out and made a statement, ended the year on a high note. Talk about the day, how you’re feeling about how it all went, and how it feels your first full season back to end the season in the runner-up spot, and to really have a chance to take that title.

Jeremy Martin: Obviously, a little bit of a bummer not winning the championship today, but like you said, I knew it was kind of a long shot. He had an 18-point lead going into the last round. I have a lot of respect for Dylan, but for me to basically win it, I needed something to happen. I would never wish that upon anybody. I hate to say it and it’s painful, but I was the second-best guy this year.

What was your thoughts coming into the season? Coming off of over a year away from the bike, away from competition. What were you expecting of yourself this season and how would you assess how it all went now that the season is done?

I knew that I could be competitive for a championship, but I knew that I could win races. I knew Dylan [Ferrandis] was probably going to be my hardest guy to try to crack and beat, which ended up proving to be so. He beat me in the championship, and I was second. But I felt like for what I’ve been through, I knew that the fight that I have, I feel like a lot of the guys that are out there are really fast. They’re really talented, especially the guys coming up like my teammate, Jett. But I feel like for what I’ve been through, I got a resurgence of fire of the motivation to be able to try to come back and try to win. So, I felt like I was probably more motivated than a lot of guys on the line, and I was willing to suffer and fight. Obviously, we didn’t win it, but I think it showed throughout the entire summer.