2. The Vialle/Geerts statement

MX2 belonged to Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle. The Frenchman became the first from his country since Marvin Musquin ten years ago to win on Spanish dirt. It was his tenth podium from twelve and his fifth ‘overall’ of 2020 and ensured the factory team scooped three of the four motos in ‘IXA’. But, amazingly, it was the seventh time this year that Vialle had to share moto wins with Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jago Geerts. In truth he gifted the second moto to the Belgian after hitting a braking bump on the last lap and stalling the bike, allowing the Yamaha to nip through. Geerts had suffered in the first race after being one of many stuck behind the falling Mathys Boisrame on the first lap and rode back to 5th.

Vialle made a six-point gain on Geerts and pushed his margin up to 52 (one GP). It was important for the KTM man to continue a streak of form that has seen at least one moto victory in the last six rounds before the series heads into the triple header in Belgium. Geerts, for his part, will feel content with the second moto checkered flag on the hard pack before Lommel beckons. Vialle is an accomplished sand rider and his furious rate of work with Joel Smets from his Belgian base will ensure his competitiveness, but Geerts has to be the favorite for the Lommel triple. He might face stiff opposition from F&H Kawasaki’s Roan Van De Moosdijk: the Dutchman and MX2 rookie was 4th overall in Spain and is in the ‘Herlings’ mold when it comes to sand.

Speaking of Herlings – the most successful MX2 racer in the modern era – KTM confirmed across the weekend that the winner of four MXGP rounds in 2020 is out until next season. His neck and back injuries from the fall at Faenza in Italy last month had healed but Herlings missed bike and training time and MXGP will finished with six races in the next four weeks. The Dutchman is making better use of the coming month to have an operation to clear up the lingering effects of surgery on his right foot from 2019 (bone build-up and scar tissue) that had caused discomfort and inflexibility. He believes his inability to save the awkward landing from the soft jump in Faenza was partly down to the condition of the foot.

In Spain Vialle took 47 points from a possible 50 before entering the lion’s den this week. Geerts is well aware that he has to strike in the next three races and forage for all 150 points that lie lightly submerged in the sand that he knows so well. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Thomas Kjer Olsen could have a say. The Dane was 3rd overall in Spain and picked up a trophy for the fourth GP in a row.