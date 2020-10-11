Relive all the highlights from the finale of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. With two championships on the line, there was a lot of drama still to unfold before the season could come to a close and the racing was very close all day long.

View the results from the Fox Raceway National:

250 Class Fox Raceway National Results

450 Class Fox Raceway National Results

*Highlights courtesy of NBC Sports.