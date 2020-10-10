The 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is going to be completed, so for the first time we can begin to think about 2021. But...there isn't a schedule yet. And what about all these free agents? What about the GEICO Honda team, which will lose GEICO as its sponsor? Will the riders find homes? There's lots of questions yet to come.

