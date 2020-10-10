Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Group B Qualifying
  1. Bryson Gardner
  2. Blake Hoag
  3. Corbin Hayes
250 Group A Qualifying
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Spain
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Race Day Feed: Fox Raceway

October 10, 2020 10:50am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway for the final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It all comes down to this. After over nine months of schedule changes, long breaks, and the unknown, we finally close the book on 2020 for the AMA motocross and supercross circuit. It’s been one heck of a year with quite a bit of unpredictability in all facets of the sport. Never mind the on-track action, the off-track landscape of the paddock is set to be wildly different next year. We already know Gas Gas will make their entry to the American scene with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM moving to the Gas Gas brand, but what about so many other questions? Will there be a Factory Connection Honda team next year? Is Yamaha really being absolved by Star Racing for their 450 Class effort? Where will so many free agent riders land?

By October during a normal year, we’d know the answer to a lot of these questions already. But as the racing will still commence for one more time today, the big question that looms is who will walk away with these Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships?

Align Media

In the 450 Class, 31-year-old Zach Osborne enters with a 24-point lead on rookie Adam Cianciarulo in what could be ZachO’s first ever premier class championship. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider hasn’t looked back once since winning the first two races of the season and might well complete one of the more improbable championship runs in recent memory today.

The 250 Class sees Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis set to make his final 250 Class start today with a championship on the line. His 18-point lead on Jeremy Martin feels much smaller than it looks, especially when this very track has bitten championship leaders in the past. But regardless of the outcome, Ferrandis is set to leave the class behind no matter what and step up to the big bike next year.

As one book closes, another one will always be ready to open. A lot of people are likely ready to put 2020 behind them, but we still have four more gate drops this year to see if there’s one more shock this season. It’s time to go racing one more time this year.

QUALIFYING - SESSION ONE

In a bit of a surprise, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo will be lining up today. Initially, McAdoo was going to be out for the finale due to broken fingers, but he showed up today with his hand all taped up and wend out for the first practice sessions clocking the ninth fastest time.

Last week’s winner Justin Cooper wasted no time to show his recent form is no fluke as he jumped to the top of the sheets early and even lowered his lap time by a few tenths just two laps later. Cooper led home teammate Shane McElrath and GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence for the first session of the day. Championship rivals Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis would clock the sixth and seventh best laps, respectively.

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 250 Group A Qualifying

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 1:57.859 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Shane McElrath 1:58.068 Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jett Lawrence 1:58.632 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Hunter Lawrence 1:58.919 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
5Brandon Hartranft 1:59.041 Brick, NJ United States KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross

Fox Raceway - 250 Group B Qualifying

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jeremy Ryan 2:05.031 San Jose, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Brayden Lessler Brayden Lessler2:06.311 Ramona, CA KTM 250 SX-F
3Kyle Greeson 2:06.961 Knightsen, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Otto Berton 2:07.747 Canyon Lake, CA KTM 250 SX-F
5Tre Fierro 2:07.960 KTM 250 SX-F
Adam Cianciarulo is going to try everything he can to take this title away from Zach Osborne today and he was certainly feeling comfortable in the morning. His time of a 1:56.456 was nearly a full second faster than anyone else while being over two seconds faster than Osborne down in P5.

Eli Tomac comes to the finale with almost no chance at the four-peat but riding his momentum high off the victory from a week ago, he was only able to manage eighth fastest in the first session.

Motocross

Fox Raceway - 450 Group A Qualifying

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Adam Cianciarulo 1:56.456 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
2Chase Sexton 1:57.354 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Christian Craig 1:58.361 Hemet, CA United States Honda CRF450R
4Broc Tickle
1:58.390 Holly, MI United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Zach Osborne 1:58.828 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
Motocross

Fox Raceway - 450 Group B Qualifying

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
