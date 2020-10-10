Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway for the final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It all comes down to this. After over nine months of schedule changes, long breaks, and the unknown, we finally close the book on 2020 for the AMA motocross and supercross circuit. It’s been one heck of a year with quite a bit of unpredictability in all facets of the sport. Never mind the on-track action, the off-track landscape of the paddock is set to be wildly different next year. We already know Gas Gas will make their entry to the American scene with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM moving to the Gas Gas brand, but what about so many other questions? Will there be a Factory Connection Honda team next year? Is Yamaha really being absolved by Star Racing for their 450 Class effort? Where will so many free agent riders land?
By October during a normal year, we’d know the answer to a lot of these questions already. But as the racing will still commence for one more time today, the big question that looms is who will walk away with these Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships?
In the 450 Class, 31-year-old Zach Osborne enters with a 24-point lead on rookie Adam Cianciarulo in what could be ZachO’s first ever premier class championship. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider hasn’t looked back once since winning the first two races of the season and might well complete one of the more improbable championship runs in recent memory today.
The 250 Class sees Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis set to make his final 250 Class start today with a championship on the line. His 18-point lead on Jeremy Martin feels much smaller than it looks, especially when this very track has bitten championship leaders in the past. But regardless of the outcome, Ferrandis is set to leave the class behind no matter what and step up to the big bike next year.
As one book closes, another one will always be ready to open. A lot of people are likely ready to put 2020 behind them, but we still have four more gate drops this year to see if there’s one more shock this season. It’s time to go racing one more time this year.
- Motocross
QUALIFYING - SESSION ONE
In a bit of a surprise, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo will be lining up today. Initially, McAdoo was going to be out for the finale due to broken fingers, but he showed up today with his hand all taped up and wend out for the first practice sessions clocking the ninth fastest time.
Last week’s winner Justin Cooper wasted no time to show his recent form is no fluke as he jumped to the top of the sheets early and even lowered his lap time by a few tenths just two laps later. Cooper led home teammate Shane McElrath and GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence for the first session of the day. Championship rivals Jeremy Martin and Dylan Ferrandis would clock the sixth and seventh best laps, respectively.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|1:57.859
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Shane McElrath
|1:58.068
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|1:58.632
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|1:58.919
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Brandon Hartranft
|1:59.041
|Brick, NJ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Ryan
|2:05.031
|San Jose, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Brayden Lessler
|2:06.311
|Ramona, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Kyle Greeson
|2:06.961
|Knightsen, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Otto Berton
|2:07.747
|Canyon Lake, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Tre Fierro
|2:07.960
|KTM 250 SX-F
Adam Cianciarulo is going to try everything he can to take this title away from Zach Osborne today and he was certainly feeling comfortable in the morning. His time of a 1:56.456 was nearly a full second faster than anyone else while being over two seconds faster than Osborne down in P5.
Eli Tomac comes to the finale with almost no chance at the four-peat but riding his momentum high off the victory from a week ago, he was only able to manage eighth fastest in the first session.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|1:56.456
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|1:57.354
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Christian Craig
|1:58.361
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|
Broc Tickle
|1:58.390
|Holly, MI
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Zach Osborne
|1:58.828
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike