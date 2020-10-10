Results Archive
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Live Now
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Consolation Race
  1. Carter Stephenson
  2. Dominic DeSimone
  3. John Citrola
250 Moto 1
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Spain
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
JGR, Hunter Lawrence, More out for Pala

October 10, 2020 3:55pm | by:
JGR, Hunter Lawrence, More out for Pala

Practice was not kind to the riders today at Fox Raceway, especially those under the JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki tent. Alex Martin wrapped his leg under his footpeg but continued to ride for three more laps before realizing the pain was quite serious. Turns out he broke the tibia in his lower leg! Then his teammate Freddie Noren crashed in the final 450 session and suffered a broken kneecap, and Joey Savatgy has decided not to ride due to an ankle injury suffered last weekend. This leaves Isaac Teasdale as the only JGR ride today.

Then Hunter Lawrence popped his sore shoulder out again in qualifying so he’s out today…with Martin and Lawrence out, Jordan Jarvis makes the field for both motos today after taking 6th in today’s LCQ.

