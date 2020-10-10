JGR, Hunter Lawrence, More out for Pala

Practice was not kind to the riders today at Fox Raceway, especially those under the JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki tent. Alex Martin wrapped his leg under his footpeg but continued to ride for three more laps before realizing the pain was quite serious. Turns out he broke the tibia in his lower leg! Then his teammate Freddie Noren crashed in the final 450 session and suffered a broken kneecap, and Joey Savatgy has decided not to ride due to an ankle injury suffered last weekend. This leaves Isaac Teasdale as the only JGR ride today.

Then Hunter Lawrence popped his sore shoulder out again in qualifying so he’s out today…with Martin and Lawrence out, Jordan Jarvis makes the field for both motos today after taking 6th in today’s LCQ.