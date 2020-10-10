The Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports team has announced they will switch from Husqvarna FC 250 models to Gas Gas brand MC 250F models for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The team (based out of Phoenix, Arizona) posted on its Instagram account:

“We are happy to announce as a team we will be making the switch to Gas Gas for 2021 sx We are happy with this decision and look forward to the upcoming season.”

The team announced in early August that Chris Blose would fill its first official roster spot for next year and then announced this week that Mitchell Falk will race for the team in 2021 as well.

The Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports team is not the first team we have heard will make the switch to Gas Gas in 2021, as we have learned the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team will become the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull Gas Gas squad in 2021. Although the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull Gas Gas team has yet to announce an official roster, we hear that Justin Barcia will fill its lone 450 Class spot and there will be two 250 Class riders.

Gas Gas made a push in 2020 in Europe with the FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP Standing Construct team moving from KTM models to Gas Gas models and over the last couple of months we have seen the brand's push in the U.S., including trials and motocross disciplines as the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series team Coastal Racing, which was a Husqvarna-support team that will become a full-factory Gas Gas team for the 2021 GNCC series and National Enduro Series. Now, the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports team is the latest team to make the switch.