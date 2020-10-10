Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
Live Now
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Team Announces Switch to Gas Gas

October 10, 2020 8:45pm | by:
Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Team Announces Switch to Gas Gas

The Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports team has announced they will switch from Husqvarna FC 250 models to Gas Gas brand MC 250F models for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The team (based out of Phoenix, Arizona) posted on its Instagram account:

We are happy to announce as a team we will be making the switch to Gas Gas for 2021 sx We are happy with this decision and look forward to the upcoming season.”

The team announced in early August that Chris Blose would fill its first official roster spot for next year and then announced this week that Mitchell Falk will race for the team in 2021 as well.

The Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports team is not the first team we have heard will make the switch to Gas Gas in 2021, as we have learned the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team will become the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull Gas Gas squad in 2021. Although the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull Gas Gas team has yet to announce an official roster, we hear that Justin Barcia will fill its lone 450 Class spot and there will be two 250 Class riders.

Gas Gas made a push in 2020 in Europe with the FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP Standing Construct team moving from KTM models to Gas Gas models and over the last couple of months we have seen the brand's push in the U.S., including trials and motocross disciplines as the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series team Coastal Racing, which was a Husqvarna-support team that will become a full-factory Gas Gas team for the 2021 GNCC series and National Enduro Series. Now, the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports team is the latest team to make the switch.

Recommended Reading

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
December 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now