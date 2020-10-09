Stephen Westfall Named Team Manager of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Team

During the break in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, we had heard that team manager (and at one point team owner) Bobby Hewitt was no longer with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. Our Steve Matthes reported in April that Hewitt had left the team, although little details were made public about it and the team nor riders would not provide any further information either. In July, Husqvarna officially announced that Hewitt was no longer with the team in a very concise press release.

Today, Husqvarna has announced crew chief Stephen “Scuba” Westfall as the new team manager for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

Below is the full announcement from Husqvarna.