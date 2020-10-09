Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Full Schedule

Riders Announced For Upcoming Red Bull Imagination

October 9, 2020 4:10pm | by:
KANSAS—Red Bull Imagination, the four-day freeride motocross event dreamt up by Tyler Bereman and carved into the hills of the Midwest by Dream Traxx’s Jason Baker, is set to go down next week. The inaugural competition will bring six of the world’s top freeriders to join Bereman on a visionary course in an ultimate “expression session.”  The riders will spend four days fine-tuning and showcasing their individual riding styles to progress their own skillsets as well as the sport itself.

Red Bull Imagination’s custom-built course will be a life-sized playground for freeriders that draws inspiration from slopestyle sports like snowboarding and mountain biking. Built into a rolling hill in Kansas, it will include shark fin transfers, a quarterpipe, various rhythm sections, a 40’ container and more to encourage riders to get as creative as possible.  Attending riders include some of freeride’s very best – from throttle technicians to those that excel at massive desert jumps.  The list of confirmed riders is as follows:

  • 8x X Games medalist Tyler Bereman
  • 8x X Games medalist Colby Raha
  • Former AMA Supercross/motocross racer Cole Seely
  • 3x X Games medalist Tom Parsons
  • 4x X Games medalist and World Record Holder Vicki Golden
  • AMA Supercross/Motocross, flat track and hard enduro rider Ryan Sipes
  • 2x X Games gold medalist Josh Hansen

The three-day session riding will be followed by a single day competition where each rider will have three five-minute windows to showcase their talent in crafting the perfect line. A panel of legendary judges including Ronnie Renner, Jeremy ‘Twitch’ Stenberg and Steve Haughelstine will score the riders on more than just the number of tricks on their run – the specific judging criteria will be decided on-site at the event when the judges convene. And while the official competition categories have yet to be determined, there are guaranteed to be no style restrictions or limitations in place.

Viewers can tune in to the exclusive behind-the-scenes series on October 14on Red Bull Motorsports YouTube and Red Bull TV. For more information, visit https://win.gs/RBImagination.

