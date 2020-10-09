Riders Announced For Upcoming Red Bull Imagination

KANSAS—Red Bull Imagination, the four-day freeride motocross event dreamt up by Tyler Bereman and carved into the hills of the Midwest by Dream Traxx’s Jason Baker, is set to go down next week. The inaugural competition will bring six of the world’s top freeriders to join Bereman on a visionary course in an ultimate “expression session.” The riders will spend four days fine-tuning and showcasing their individual riding styles to progress their own skillsets as well as the sport itself.

Red Bull Imagination’s custom-built course will be a life-sized playground for freeriders that draws inspiration from slopestyle sports like snowboarding and mountain biking. Built into a rolling hill in Kansas, it will include shark fin transfers, a quarterpipe, various rhythm sections, a 40’ container and more to encourage riders to get as creative as possible. Attending riders include some of freeride’s very best – from throttle technicians to those that excel at massive desert jumps. The list of confirmed riders is as follows:

8x X Games medalist Tyler Bereman

8x X Games medalist Colby Raha

Former AMA Supercross/motocross racer Cole Seely

3x X Games medalist Tom Parsons

4x X Games medalist and World Record Holder Vicki Golden

AMA Supercross/Motocross, flat track and hard enduro rider Ryan Sipes

2x X Games gold medalist Josh Hansen

The three-day session riding will be followed by a single day competition where each rider will have three five-minute windows to showcase their talent in crafting the perfect line. A panel of legendary judges including Ronnie Renner, Jeremy ‘Twitch’ Stenberg and Steve Haughelstine will score the riders on more than just the number of tricks on their run – the specific judging criteria will be decided on-site at the event when the judges convene. And while the official competition categories have yet to be determined, there are guaranteed to be no style restrictions or limitations in place.

Viewers can tune in to the exclusive behind-the-scenes series on October 14on Red Bull Motorsports YouTube and Red Bull TV. For more information, visit https://win.gs/RBImagination.