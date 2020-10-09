KTM Unveils 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs Model

Developed with feedback directly from some of the nation’s top up-and-comers through countless hours at KTM’s renowned testing facility, the limited-edition KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs comes straight out of the crate with meticulously selected upgrades over the already light, agile and powerful KTM 250 SX-F making it the complete Ready To Race package. Thanks to KTM’s commitment to continuous improvement, the dynamic KTM 250 SX-F platform has already earned 16 250SX Main Event victories and the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs promises further achievement in the performance department.

With the decorated KTM 250 SX-F as the starting point, the KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs benefits from premium WP XACT suspension, an ultra-lightweight chromoly steel frame, powerful Brembo brakes and a handlebar-mounted map switch that selects between two engine maps and activates traction and launch control to manage the highly-tuned DOHC engine. Combining these performance features, found standard on all KTM 4-stroke motocross models, with the race-proven upgrades specified on the KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs make this machine an absolute weapon out on the track. For 2021, also count on the new Connectivity Unit and the myKTM App, included as standard on this special edition, for simple engine and suspension set up through a mobile device, allowing riders to get maximum performance out of their bike.

Among the list of enhancements found on the KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs are the high-end Factory wheels. They feature black D.I.D DirtStar rims and fully CNC-machined orange anodized hubs. Together with black spokes and orange anodized aluminum nipples, they guarantee minimal weight at maximum stability, putting the rider in total control. Dunlop Geomax MX 33 tires put the power to the ground using the proven block-within-a-block design to keep driving forward. Factory triple clamps anodized in orange clamp perfectly on the WP XACT forks and have a precisely calculated stiffness to match the flex characteristics of the frame and fork and, to perfectly suit the handling character desired by the rider, offer adjustable offset. The result is a front end that all works in perfect harmony, contributing to the bike’s next-level handling and stability. The KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs also comes with an Akrapovič Slip-On silencer as standard that further improves the low-end grunt of the 250 cc engine, while reducing weight thanks to its titanium construction and, equally important, adding to this unique bike’s aesthetics.

Designed to dominate the competition, a Factory start for the fork to lock in holeshots and a composite skid plate to protect vital components are also included. In addition, the bike has a semi-floating front disc ensuring maximum braking performance, a front brake disc guard, and a lightweight black aluminum rear sprocket. A billet Hinson clutch cover has been added for increased durability and to enhance the factory look.

KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs Model Highlights

Orange frame & special TLD team graphics

Akrapovič Slip-on silencer

Connectivity Unit fitted as standard

Ability to connect with the innovative myKTM app

Factory triple clamps anodized in orange

KTM Factory wheels

Factory holeshot device in the fork guards

Composite skid plate

Special TLD gripper seat

Semi-floating front disc

Front brake disc guard

Black rear sprocket

Hinson clutch cover

Slated to arrive in North American KTM dealerships in the fall of 2020, the new 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs has the ultimate factory look and delivers performance to back it up. For more information on the 2021 SX lineup and to view a complete list of KTM dealerships, please visit www.ktm.com.