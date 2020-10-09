6D Helmets presents your first look at the MX vs ATV Fox Raceway National, from Pala, California. Jason Weigandt discusses the championship scenarios as we wrap up the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. As we begin to look ahead from what has been a wild season, the future that looms on the horizon brings a lot of questions about the outlook of teams and riders moving forward. Hear all of that and more in this edition of First Look. 6D Helmets is committed to the relentless pursuit of better brain protection.