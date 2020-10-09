The Long Road

Zach Osborne has reiterated many times through the course of this season that if someone had told him he’d be where he is now 14 years ago, he would have taken it in a heartbeat. Osborne has one of the most unique paths to glory in the history of the sport. A prodigy forgotten and shoved aside from the high-ranking teams in the USA, Osborne was left to reinvent his career in Europe with a five-year quest for the MX2 FIM World Motocross Championship crown. He never quite got it but did fight his way back to the States as he continued to chase the glory that eluded him. He finally broke through for a string of 250 Class championships in 2017, 11 years after his pro career started. And now, he sits on the precipice of being a premier class champion. If he can clinch this title tomorrow, expect that long road to come pouring out of Osborne as a means of displaying how much this title really means to him. –Brauer

Familiarity

If the sands of Florida at WW Ranch a few rounds ago were a familiar feeling for many riders, this weekend’s Fox Raceway National might even be a more familiar sight. Several of the riders still live in California and Fox Raceway is a very popular track for testing. The two things that can happen with this track is riders come in with their setup completely dialed from all that testing throughout the year, or a lot of guys are lost because the track shapes up much different than what they are used to. This concept is the same reason why the Martin brothers can’t always be considered the favorites at their home race in Millville. Keep an eye out for whether that track familiarity gives distinct advantages to some of the California residents throughout the field. –Brauer

The End

Two thousand and twenty has been one tough year. Aside from the obvious COVID-19 health issue, this has been by far one of the weirdest racing seasons throughout the history of motocross and supercross. And once the final checkered flag waves at Fox Raceway on Saturday, that will be it for the American contingent. There are no offseason races. No FIM Motocross of Nations, no Monster Energy Cup, no Red Bull Straight Rhythm, no Paris Supercross, nothing. For the first time maybe ever, a true offseason will commence for the next three months. But with that checkered flag, riders will finally be able to put this roller coaster of a year behind them. In the end, we were still able to get 26 of the original 29 total races ran for the entire year and champions will be crowned in all disciplines. The end of the season always brings a sigh of relief throughout the paddock, but this year’s exhale will be huge. –Brauer