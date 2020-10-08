The December issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine

Masks, social distancing, and closed pits—it was all new, but it allowed the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to happen. The tougher the fight ahead, the harder Jeremy Martin will work to get it done. A rundown of—and some conversations with—the riders who only managed one AMA professional moto win. High Point Raceway enjoyed a sense of community and normalcy at the 30th annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming Weekend.

These features and much more in the December issue of Racer X.



