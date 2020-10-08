Read Now: Jeremy Martin Exclusive, One Moto Winners, Moto Distancing & Much More
Masks, social distancing, and closed pits—it was all new, but it allowed the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to happen. The tougher the fight ahead, the harder Jeremy Martin will work to get it done. A rundown of—and some conversations with—the riders who only managed one AMA professional moto win. High Point Raceway enjoyed a sense of community and normalcy at the 30th annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming Weekend.
As the championship hunt heated up, so did Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo, who posted big wins in September at RedBud 2 and Spring Creek.
Moto Distancing
Tales from the first socially distanced, pits-closed, masks-required professional motocross series held in the middle of a global pandemic.
Mr. Motivated
At one point, Jeremy Martin’s racing future looked grim. That’s fine. The bigger the battle, the more he’ll fight.
One Fine Day
Is it enough for a rider to win once in their professional motocross career, or is it a stark reminder of what might have been? Here is the story of the one moto winners. (Read or listen)
Homecoming 2020
While many didn’t get to enjoy traditional homecoming events in 2020, the Big Dave Vet Homecoming Weekend found a way to get some old motocross enthusiasts back together again.