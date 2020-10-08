The penultimate round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship provided a lot of interesting moments as the track was reaching up and biting people all over the place.

Whether it was the hard crash suffered by RJ Hampshire or the several near misses from riders like Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Hunter Lawrence, and Dylan Ferrandis, the action was aplenty at Thunder Valley. Also, hear Adam Cianciarulo talk you through his thought process on the pass attempt on Zach Osborne.

*Film courtesy of NBC Sports

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.