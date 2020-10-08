Racer X Films: 2020 Honda CRF250R Big-Bore Garage Build
For this build, we went to our old reliable: a big-bore kit on a Honda CRF250R makes it way more fun to ride, and adding Twisted Development to the mix can make it even better. Also, the Vortex ignition (mapped by Jamie at Twisted) allows the bike to rev with the big-bore. A big-bore alone in most 250Fs can add 2 to 4 horsepower, and Twisted’s mods and mapping can boost that to 7 or even 9, so it’s quite significant when ripping it around the track.
Build: Jay Clark
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
Parts List:
Cylinder Works
3mm Big-Bore Cylinder Kit 270cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit
Twisted Development
Cylinder Head Porting and Engine Setup, Engine Mapping with Vortex ECU
Factory Connection
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Plates and Outer Cover
FMF Racing
Ti Powerbombs with RCT 4.1 Mufflers
Dirt Tricks
Cam Chain Tensioner
Dunlop
MX33 Front and Rear
Works Connection
Clutch Perch Assy, Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Axle Blocks, Oil Filter Cover
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit in Sparkle, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds in Sparkle, Graphic Guards
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap
P3 Carbon
Carbon Skid Plate
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handle Bars
Antigravity Batteries
Lithium-Ion Battery
VP Racing Fuels
T4 Fuel
2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby Big-Bore kit used on this build. Cylinder Works 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-024 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-025 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-028 Simon Cudby 2020_Honda_CRF250R-May20-Cudby-034 Simon Cudby
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.