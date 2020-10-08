450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT

Comment: Anderson is out due after having surgery to remove a plate from his arm.

Blake Baggett – HAND/WRIST | OUT

Comment: Baggett is dealing with a ganglion cyst on his right hand. It’s large and has attached itself to a ligament that affects Blake’s ring finger area, and spreads pain throughout his entire throttle hand. He missed the second moto at Thunder Valley and is out for this weekend.

Justin Barcia – SORE | TBD

Comment: Barcia had a big crash in Thunder Valley. On Instagram he said he hopes to be able to line up at Fox Raceway if he’s 100 percent, but the team told us he is going to ride practice and see how he feels.