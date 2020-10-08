Blake Baggett finished eighth in the first moto at the 2020 Thunder Valley National but was unable to start the second moto due to a hand injury. Now, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team has announced Baggett will miss the season finale as he deals with a Ganglion Cyst in his throttle hand.

Baggett will finish the season with two overall podiums (second overall at both the RedBud 2 National and the Spring Creek National) and one moto win (RedBud 2 National). He sits seventh in the 450 Class points standings through eight rounds.

Below is the full press release from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team: