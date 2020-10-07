Elation and heartbreak. You can’t wrap a season of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross without them, and when the 2020 season all comes to an end this Saturday at Fox Raceway, there’s going to be plenty of both. The only question is, for who?

450 Class

The obvious favorite here is Zach Osborne, and for good reason. There are three other racers still in contention, but Osborne has a healthy points lead on all of them. He’s got 24 points on Adam Cianciarulo, 42 points on Marvin Musquin, and 47 points on current champ Eli Tomac. With a buffer like that you’d have to be pretty stupid to bet against Osborne coming into the finale. In fact, if he finishes ahead of each of those riders in the first moto, he’ll clinch the thing a whole moto early! But what if he doesn’t? What if he gets a flat tire in a moto, or his fuel pump stops working seconds before the gate drops?

The Mechanical Scenario

You can be sure Osborne’s Mechanic, Dave Feeney, will have gone over Zach’s bike with a microscope approximately 7,884 times before the first gate drops at Fox Raceway, but you just never know what might happen. Just ask Musquin, who lost his shot at racing for a 250 National Championship at the finale in 2015 when a mechanical problem ruined his first moto! So, if for some strange reason Osborne fails to score points in the first moto, and Cianciarulo wins, Cianciarulo would go into the second moto leading Osborne by a single point. This is the last thing Osborne wants. True, he’d only have to get a single point back from Cianciarulo to win the title (the tie-breaker goes to Osborne, who has four overall wins to Cianciarulo’s two), but that’s by no means a sure thing, especially considering Cianciarulo has shown the speed to beat Osborne at times.