Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the 2020 Thunder Valley National, four different riders compiled six different saves that we are now asking you, the fans, to vote for the best one. Between Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Barcia both having close calls in each of their motos, Dylan Ferrandis nearly falling, and Hunter Lawrence getting sideways, vote for the best save from Thunder Valley now!