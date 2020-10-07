Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Save of the Day: Thunder Valley

October 7, 2020 1:30pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the 2020 Thunder Valley National, four different riders compiled six different saves that we are now asking you, the fans, to vote for the best one. Between Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Barcia both having close calls in each of their motos, Dylan Ferrandis nearly falling, and Hunter Lawrence getting sideways, vote for the best save from Thunder Valley now! 

Who has the best save at the Thunder Valley National?

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, MIPS and its innovative Brain Protection System (BPS) provide helmet-based safety and protection of the brain for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the MIPS BPS is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and even construction. MIPS protects many of the elite motocross racers around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot for an added level of protection. Head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

