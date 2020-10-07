In the 450 Class, Eli 3-1 edged out his teammate Adam Cianciarulo’s 1-3 for the overall win, giving the Colorado native his 25th career 450 Class overall win, but just his second of 2020. This was Tomac’s fourth overall podium of the season and the second time he and AC shared overall podiums on the same day this season. Jason Anderson and Osborne are the The only other teammates and/or brandmates to share an overall podium on the same day, they put their Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna’s on the podium at the opener.

While we have not seen many of the typical “beast-mode” rides out of Tomac during Pro Motocross this year, his past two second motos (WW Ranch and again in Thunder Valley) looked much more like the Tomac of old. Early on in the race, Tomac (who started about fifth) was putting in heater lap after heater lap. Tomac’s time on the first lap was the fastest on the track. Then Tomac’s second lap time was the fastest on the track and even faster than his first lap. Then again he repeated this on the fourth, fifth, and sixth lap—when he put in a blazing 2:08.582—as he passed Cianciarulo to take over the lead. His pace hovered around the 2:10-2:11 mark until the 16th lap when he had an issue with the clutch (a 2:16.482 on that lap) before finishing the moto around the 2:13-2:12 mark. Even with his clutch issue slowing his lap time down by about five seconds from the lap prior, his average lap time was a 2:11.644. Here are the lap times for the rest of the field, where—as you will see below—his slowest lap of the moto was faster than a majority of the field’s fastest lap. It is still crazy to watch on a day when Tomac has everything clicking.

Rider Fastest Lap time Average Lap Time Laps Completed Tomac 2:08.582 2:11.644 16 Ciancairulo 2:10.453 2:12.665 16 Osborne 2:10.662 2:12.373 16 Sexton 2:11.500 2:14.634 16 Craig 2:11.903 2:14.334 16 Barcia 2:12.880 2:13.847 10 Anstie 2:13.552 2:15.455 16 Bloss 2:14.454 2:16.954 16 Masterpool 2:15.548 2:18.432 16 Musqin 2:15.552 2:17.721 16 Bogle 2:16.132 2:18.257 16 Short 2:16.924 2:18.866 15 Noren 2:17.269 2:19.063 15 Harlan 2:17.815 2:19.798 16 Teasdale 2:18.814 2:21.367 15 LaMay 2:18.897 2:22.140 15 Rodbell 2:19.657 2:22.024 15 Smith 2:20.296 2:22.580 15 Bowers 2:20.386 2:22.650 15 Taylor 2:21.150 2:23.483 15 Hubert 2:21.329 2:24.075 15 Hile 2:21.338 2:25.046 15 Root 2:22.012 2:24.909 15 Meshey 2:23.056 2:27.210 15 Clason 2:23.230 2:27.949 15 Enticknap 2:23.741 2:25.805 15 Lane 2:23.945 2:25.178 15 Dyer 2:24.181 2:28.272 15 Lorenz III 2:24.295 2:24.295 15 Shondeck 2:24.595 2:33.084 14 Olson 2:24.736 2:28.376 15 Rubalacava 2:25.284 2:28.271 15 LaPorte 2:25.393 2:29.781 15 Walker 2:26.547 2:29.948 15 DeSimone 2:27.597 2:35.161 14 Stephenson 2:28.096 2:34.122 14 Toth 2:28.653 2:36.579 14

When it comes to the title, Osborne has a 24-point lead over Cianciarulo. If Osborne wins the title on Saturday, he will become the oldest rider to win a premier class title as he would be 31 years, 12 days old. The current oldest premier class winner is Doug Henry, who won his first and only premier class title in 1998, on the day he turned 29 years old. Osborne could also be the first ever Husqvarna rider to win a premier class title.

Honda HRC fill-in Christian Craig finished fourth in the second moto, a career best in the 450 Class and Benny Bloss earned a season-best seventh. The second 450 Class moto saw ten riders record a season-best in that moto (not including race winner Tomac). Also in the second moto, JGRMZ/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Fredrik Noren charged from 38th to 13th, earning him the Battery Tender RC Hard Charger award for his effort. Noren finished 11-13 for 11h overall. Privateer Jake Masterpool finished 13-10 for tenth overall—a new season- and career- best. Grant Harlan finished 20-11 for 15th overall. In his first five Pro Motocross races (all in the 450 Class), the #349 has recorded overall finishes of 23rd, 21st, 19, 15, 15. The 11th in the second moto was Harlan’s best race finish so far. Impressive stuff from Harlan!