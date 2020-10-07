Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Mitchell Falk, Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Agree to Deal for 2021

October 7, 2020 8:00am | by:
Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports has announced Mitchell Falk will fill one of its roster spots for the  2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Falk will join Chris Blose—the other rider confirmed to the team for next year—who was announced to fill the first spot on the team in early August.

The team stated the following in an Instagram post:

“AJE Motorsports would like to welcome @mitchellfalk_60 to the team. Mitchell is a young and focused rider with big goals for his pro career. We’re excited to add Mitchell to the team and start prepping for the 2021 Season”

Falk reposted the AJE Motorsports team’s post with the caption: “Stoked for the opportunity and ready to start getting ready for 2021 SX!! Lessss gooooo.”

Falk was once a top amateur prospect for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team, and he made his pro debut with team at the 2018 Budds Creek National, where he finished 18-17 for 19th overall. He made his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in 2019, taking a season-best ninth in the Nashville Supercross before finishing 15th in the 250SX East Region Championship. He then finished 25th in the 250 Class of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, where his season was impacted significantly by a broken collarbone suffered at the season-opener, which kept him sidelined for two months.

The TLD KTM team didn't bring Falk back for 2020, so he raced as a privateer this season, taking 20th in the 250SX West Region Championship. He made his Lucas Oil Pro Motocross debut over the weekend at Thunder Valley, going 14-14 for 15th overall aboard a Yamaha YZ250F. Falk said on Instagram he will be competing at the Pro Motocross finale October 10 before switching his focus to the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Husqvarna team.

View this post on Instagram

AJE Motorsports would like to welcome @mitchellfalk_60 to the team. Mitchell is a young and focused rider with big goals for his pro career. We’re excited to add Mitchell to the team and start prepping for the 2021 Season. 📸@Camillebolanos @aje.motorsports @gasmonkeyenergy @fxrmoto @twisteddevelopmentracing @rekluse_motorsports @acerbisusa @mayhemwheels @ridedunlop @crankworksinc @alteredind @alpinestars @dubyausa @rockwellwatches @bikebinderz @kdeam_optics @getoclu @shoeihelmetsusa @unionsquareco @p3carbon @dt1filtersusa @vpracingfuels @motionpro @fmfracing @engineice @cycles_skis_atvs @worksconnection @racetechinc @bludlubricants @mikametals @wisecopistoninc @webcamshafts @guts_racing_inc @nihiloconcepts @teamcoopertire @_xtrig_ @specbolt @ogio @galferusa @ttmlifestyle @nstyle_mx @mxlocker @researchengineeringperformance @racerxonline @vitalmx

A post shared by AJE MOTORSPORTS (@aje.motorsports) on

